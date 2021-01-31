Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes.

Sanwo-Olu who gave the order while giving an update on Covid-19 pandemic in Lagos State on Sunday, noted that it was in line with the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The State Government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection,” he said.

“We particularly note that some event centres have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space.

“A breach of the provisions of the Presidential Regulations attracts upon summary conviction, a fine or six months imprisonment and or both. Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.

“All Lagosians are enjoined to continue to observe all laid down guidelines and protocols issued by both the State and Federal governments for the effective containment and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease.”