Adebayo Obajemu
United Bank for Africa has announced that the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now hold at the Amphitheatre, UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos State on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00AM to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December
31, 2019, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and the Audit
Committee thereon.
2. To declare a final dividend.
3. To elect/re-elect Directors.
4. To appoint Auditors to replace the retiring Auditors,
PricewaterhouseCoopers. Notice is hereby given that the proposed Auditors
to be appointed is Ernst and Young.
5. To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
6. To elect members of the Audit Committee.
NOTES
1. Compliance with COVID-19 Related Directives and Guidelines
The Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governments, Health Authorities
and Regulatory Agencies have issued a number of guidelines and directives
aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Particularly, the Lagos
State Government prohibited the gathering of more than 20 people, while
the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued Guidelines on Holding AGM
of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM
shall be done in compliance with these directives and guidelines.
2. Proxy
A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is
also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy
need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be
completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and
returned to the Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road,
Palmgrove, Lagos Nigeria, not less than 48 hours before the fixed time of the
meeting.
3. Attendance by Proxy
In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only.
Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of
nominated proxies below:
1. Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON
2. Mr. Kennedy Uzoka
3. Mr. Bili A. Odum
4. Stamping of Proxy
The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for the stamping of the
duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company’s
Registrars within the stipulated time.