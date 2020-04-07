Adebayo Obajemu

United Bank for Africa has announced that the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now hold at the Amphitheatre, UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos State on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:00AM to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December

31, 2019, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and the Audit

Committee thereon.

2. To declare a final dividend.

3. To elect/re-elect Directors.

4. To appoint Auditors to replace the retiring Auditors,

PricewaterhouseCoopers. Notice is hereby given that the proposed Auditors

to be appointed is Ernst and Young.

5. To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

6. To elect members of the Audit Committee.

NOTES

1. Compliance with COVID-19 Related Directives and Guidelines

The Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governments, Health Authorities

and Regulatory Agencies have issued a number of guidelines and directives

aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Particularly, the Lagos

State Government prohibited the gathering of more than 20 people, while

the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued Guidelines on Holding AGM

of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM

shall be done in compliance with these directives and guidelines.

2. Proxy

A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is

also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy

need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a proxy form must be

completed and duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and

returned to the Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road,

Palmgrove, Lagos Nigeria, not less than 48 hours before the fixed time of the

meeting.

3. Attendance by Proxy

In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only.

Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of

nominated proxies below:

1. Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON

2. Mr. Kennedy Uzoka

3. Mr. Bili A. Odum

4. Stamping of Proxy

The Company has made arrangements, at its cost, for the stamping of the

duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company’s

Registrars within the stipulated time.