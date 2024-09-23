CAF competitions: Early exits cost Nigerian clubs huge financial losses

Nigerian clubs experienced mixed fortunes in the 2024 CAF interclub competitions, with Enyimba, Rangers, Remo Stars, and El Kanemi Warriors representing the country. Their journeys have been marked by both early exits and hopes for further progression.

Since the last time Enyimba Football club won the champions League in 2006, no other Nigerian side has reached the classification stage. Given the financial gains of proceeding far in the competitions, such early exits by the clubs portend huge financial losses, which invariably affect adversely football development in the country.

El Kanemi Warriors’

El Kanemi Warriors had a brief and disappointing run in the CAF Confederation Cup, bowing out in the preliminary round. Despite their ambitions for a longer campaign, they were unable to advance, though the club will receive $30,000 from CAF as financial compensation. Coach Aliyu Zubairu praised his team’s resilience, admitting that they fell short of their objectives, which would have brought in additional revenue. As a newly promoted club to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), their participation served as a valuable learning experience and highlighted the financial potential of a deeper run in CAF competitions.

Remo Stars’ Champions League Hopes Dashed

Remo Stars, another Nigerian representative, also saw an early exit, being knocked out in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Despite their optimism, they couldn’t progress further. However, their participation guarantees $50,000 in compensation from CAF. The team will look to build on this experience and return stronger in future competitions.

Rangers’ crash out of CAF Champions League

Rangers International FC had fared better in the CAF Champions League progressing past the preliminary stages. As one of Nigeria’s most successful clubs, Rangers had shown determination, with their potential prize money increasing with each round they advance.

However, the Flying Antelopes were eliminated from the champions league on Sunday after losing 3-1 away to Angolan club Sagrada Esperanca, leaving Nigeria with no representative in the group stage.

Rangers went out 3-2 on aggregate after building a one-goal lead in the first leg of the second round qualifier last weekend

The Nigerians have competed in the Champions League four times and never made it to the mini-league phase, where prize money kicks in with $800,000 (715,000 euros) for qualifiers this season.

Enyimba: Nigeria’s Strongest Hope

Enyimba FC, Nigeria’s most decorated club on the continental stage, remains a bright hope in the CAF Confederation Cup. With a strong pedigree, including two CAF Champions League titles, Enyimba’s experience positions them as contenders for another title. Their financial rewards, like Rangers’, will increase as they advance, motivating them to bring both silverware and significant revenue back home.

The Aba based club secured a spot in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, after a hard-fought battle against Etoile Filante.

The two-legged tie ended goalless, with the Nigerian side emerging victorious 3-2 in a penalty shootout to book their place in the Confederation Cup group stage.

Financial Support from CAF

CAF, under the leadership of President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has taken steps to provide financial assistance to clubs participating in the preliminary stages of both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. Each participating team, including Remo Stars and Rangers, receives $50,000, while El Kanemi Warriors, exiting early, receive $30,000. This is the first time CAF has provided financial assistance at such an early stage in the competition, with the prize money increasing significantly as clubs progress. For example, the CAF Champions League winner will take home $4,000,000, while the Confederation Cup winner will receive $2,000,000.

Prize Money for CAF Competitions

In recent years, CAF has significantly increased its financial investment in African club football:

CAF Champions League Prize Money

Winner: $4m, Runner-up: $2m, Semi-finalists $1.2m, Quarterfinalists $900,000, while 3rd & 4th places in Group Stage get $700,000

CAF Confederation Cup Prize Money

Winner: $2m, Runner-up $1m, Semi-finalists $750,000, Quarterfinalists $550,000, while 3rd & 4th in Group Stage: $400,000

This increased financial support aims to alleviate the high costs associated with travel and logistics, encourage more clubs to participate, and improve the overall quality of African club football.

Challenges for Nigerian Clubs

In recent years, Nigerian clubs have struggled in CAF competitions, with many either exiting in the preliminary stages or failing to progress beyond the group stages. This has reduced the financial benefits they can gain from these tournaments, as early exits mean missing out on the larger prize money available in the later stages.

NPFL Management’s Efforts to Reposition the League

In response to these challenges, the NPFL’s leadership, under Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye, has implemented several reforms aimed at improving the domestic league. Among the notable changes is an increase in referees’ allowances, which had been unpaid for over three years under previous management. Prize money for league champions has also been improved, with Enugu Rangers receiving ₦150 million as winners, up from the ₦100 million awarded to Enyimba the previous season.

Additionally, the NPFL is now back on television, with matches streamed to over 100 countries, a major step in increasing the league’s visibility. Elegbeleye emphasized that the focus is on player welfare, ensuring better salaries for home-based players to prevent talent drain to lesser-known foreign leagues. These reforms are expected to help Nigerian clubs become more competitive in continental competitions, eventually positioning them to earn significant financial rewards from CAF tournaments.

