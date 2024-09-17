Connect with us

Falcons midfielder, Ngozi Okobi, welcomes baby
Published

4 hours ago

on

Ngozi Okobi, Super Falcons midfielder, on Tuesday, announced the birth of her child.

Okobi, former Elskiltun of Sweden midfielder announced the arrival of her baby via social media.

“Congratulations to me. #godbepraised #iamamother #newmom. I am in my new season #NSPPD,” she wrote with photos of her baby bump.

Before her announcement on Tuesday, the player had kept her pregnancy journey away from social media, as she occasionally shared videos of gym sessions and other casual pictures.

Okobi got married to her husband Okeoghene on December 9, 2017, in Delta State and the midfielder continued playing for almost seven years before the arrival of their child.

Okobi played for Nigeria at the 2010 U-17 Women’s World Cup, the 2010 WAFCON, the 2012 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the 2014, 2016 2018, and 2022 WAFCON tournaments, and played at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She was however excluded from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad by former coach Randy Waldrum and hasn’t returned to the national team since then.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

