The 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League has been pretty interesting with two teams Rivers United and Remo Stars of Ikenne exchanging Positions on the top of the log at intervals.

After Match day 15 Rivers United regained top spot displacing Ogun based side, Remo Stars to second position.

Newly Promoted and rejuvenated Ikorodu City a team that has been on the ascendancy in recent weeks jumped to 3rd on the log after inflicting a 4- 1 defeat on visiting struggling Akwa United.

Rivers United are back on top of the NPFL standings after they beat visiting Kano Pillars and closest rivals Remo Stars fell at Niger Tornadoes.

Rivers United pipped Kano Pillars courtesy of a first-half strike by Aniekeme Okon to return of the table with 29 points from 15 matches.

Remo Stars slipped to second in the standings after they lost 2-1 at Niger Tornadoes.

They have 26 points, three points behind leaders Rivers United.

Ikorodu City and Heartland FC continued their steady climb to top reckoning after they both won at home.

Both Rivers United and Remo have defiled odds in the current season after becoming the teams with best away records so far.

It would be recalled that Rivers United maintained an unbeaten record until their first loss against Ikorodu City on Match day 10.

The Oga Boys ended Port Harcourt boys’ unbeaten run, recording 2-0 home victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

Goals from Ayomide Cole and substitute Ayemwenre Rivio sealed the win for the Lagos based side.

Many football fans and even pundits have attributed the good signs to the new management of the League Management Company ( LMC)the handlers of the NPFL.

*Football Analysts share their views on the recent transformation in the NPFL.*

Lagos based analyst, Ade Yusuf attributed the positive signs in the NPFL to the new policies of the handlers of the League.

According to him, those managing the league are really putting round pegs in round holes as against what was obtainable in time past.

He opined that they took many drastic measures that have ensured that the Nigerian league is on the right path.

Taiwo Ibrahim a sport editor with Sportivation Posited that improved officiating and the quality of players available at various clubs are responsible for the change that we are seeing.

“If we look at it very well the handlers of the League forced every team to adjust the remuneration of their players and it has caused player retention for some of them.

“Just look at about three ex- international coming back to the league after many years of playing abroad.

“Their comeback should ordinarily make it better and very attractive”He submitted.

Naija FM’s Bolu Omoniyi attributed the improvement in the league to the publicity and live beaming of matches as one of the reasons for the improv element we have noticed.

Omoniyi opined that local league matches can now be streamed live by fans.

” Now I can follow the league from the comfort of my home or office.

The officiating men are aware they are being watched and would be conditioned ordinarily to be fair to all.

“This season alone we have seen many away wins courtesy of improved officiating and fans’ behaviour on and off the pitch.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are not there yet but we aren’t where we used to be.

“I have a feeling that investors will soon start to patronize our league,” he said.

After Match day 15 Rivers United, Remi Stars and Ikorodu City occupy the first, second and third positions respectively.

*Matchday 15 Result*

Heartland 3-2 Nasarawa Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Katsina Utd 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Tornadoes 2-0 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 4-1 Akwa Utd

El-Kanemi 0-0 Bayelsa Utd.