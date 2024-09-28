Wilfred Ndidi’s 94th-minute own goal and a close-range strike from Kai Havertz deep into stoppage time denied Leicester a hard-earned point against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, after they had clawed back from a two-goal deficit in the second half.

The Gunners ran away 4-2 winners to climb 3rd on the table, one point off Liverpool who sit top with 15 points, and Manchester City who remain second on goal difference.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal, converting Jurrien Timber’s cross in the first half. Martinelli then set up Leandro Trossard for a second just before the break, capping a dominant opening 45 minutes for the Gunners, during which Leicester managed only one touch in Arsenal’s box.

Leicester struck back quickly in the second half, with James Justin’s header from Facundo Buonanotte’s free-kick deflecting off Havertz and into the net just over a minute after the restart. Justin then scored a stunning second goal, volleying in Ndidi’s cross off the post.

Despite Leicester’s resurgence, Arsenal regained control, with Mads Hermansen pulling off two fantastic saves to deny Havertz and Trossard. However, Trossard’s late shot took a deflection off Ndidi for an own goal, before Havertz finished the match by scoring from close range.

The win put Arsenal level on points with Manchester City, who could be overtaken by Liverpool depending on their result against Wolves later in the day.

Meanwhile, Chelsea secured an impressive 4-2 win over Brighton, with Cole Palmer stealing the show by scoring four goals in the first half. Palmer netted twice from open play, added a penalty, and capped it off with a brilliant free-kick, continuing his rise as one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season.

At St James’ Park, Anthony Gordon’s second-half penalty earned Newcastle a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Josko Gvardiol gave City the lead in the first half, finishing off Jack Grealish’s assist. But with Rodri sidelined due to injury, City eventually faltered, and Bruno Guimaraes’ pass allowed Gordon to get past Kyle Walker and win a penalty after being fouled by Ederson.

Despite both teams pushing for a winner, including late chances for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and City’s Bernardo Silva, the match ended in a draw. City, who dropped points for the second time in a week, remain winless in 34 top-flight meetings at St James’ Park.