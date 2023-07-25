Enyimba, Remo Stars get CAF Champions League opponents

Enyimba FC of Aba, champions of Nigeria, will face Ahli Benghazi of Libya in the first round of the CAF Champions League, while Nigeria’s other representatives, Remo Stars will face West African neighbors Medeama (GHA) for a place in the second preliminary round of the competition.

The draws for the first preliminary round of the 2023–24 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup were made today, Tuesday, at CAF headquarters in Cairo.

In the CAF Confederations Cup, Bendel Insurance will face ASO Chief (ALG) in the first preliminary round. Rivers United were seeded and will get a straight ticket to the second preliminary round awaiting the winner in the game between CS de Ziguinchor (SEN) and El Filante (BFA).

The first legs of the matches will hold between August 18 and 20, while the second legs are scheduled for two weekends later.

The second preliminary round holds between September 29 and October 1, with the second leg billed for two weekends later.