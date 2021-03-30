Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the country’s service chiefs to take out bandits, kidnappers, and their sponsors.

Buhari who issued the directive during his meeting with the service chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, warned that the reign of terror unleashed on parts of the country by bandits and kidnappers is no longer acceptable.

Babagana Monguno, the national security adviser (NSA), briefed state house correspondents after the meeting.

He quoted the president as saying that the armed forces should be more proactive rather than reactionary.

Monguno said the president also insisted that all the decisions approved at the national security council meeting in February remain enforced. The decisions include a ban on mining activities in Zamfara and the no-fly order imposed on the state.

The president was quoted as saying that the status quo should be maintained in Zamfara, so as to curb insecurity in the state.

The meeting with the service chiefs comes ahead of Buhari’s medical trip to London, UK.

Femi Adesina, senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had on Monday announced that the trip is for routine medical check-up.