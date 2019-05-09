Buhari nominates CBN governor, Emefiele for second term

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for a second term in office, BusinessHallmark has learnt

Information available to BusinessHallmark shows that a letter for the tenure renewal was signed by Buhari on Wednesday and has now been sent to the senate for confirmation.

By the CBN Act, the senate must confirm the nomination before it can take effect.

This is the first time since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy, that anyone would be nominated to serve two terms as CBN governor.

Emefiele was first appointed in 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan and was retained by Buhari when he took office in 2015.