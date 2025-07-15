Politicians turn Daura to carnival ground as ex-President Buhari’s body is laid to rest 

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, in a solemn ceremony that drew dignitaries from across the nation and beyond.

The burial, conducted according to Islamic rites, marked the culmination of a period of national mourning for a leader who served Nigeria both as a military Head of State and a democratically elected president.

The body was interred after the funeral prayer led by the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, at 5:50pm.

In a display of unity, Army generals and service chiefs bore the remains of Buhari on a stretcher to his graveside for interment and followed with a 21-gun salute, symbolizing a collective final honour from the nation’s military leadership.

The remains of the revered statesman arrived in Katsina earlier on Tuesday from London, where he passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft conveyed his body, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other senior government officials, to the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport.

From the airport, the casket, draped in the national colours, was transported by chopper to Daura, a journey that saw thousands line the routes, eager to catch a final glimpse of their beloved leader.

The funeral prayers and interment took place at Buhari’s private residence, attended by a select gathering of family, close associates, and Islamic clerics.

Meanwhile, the funeral program for the late head of state almost became a political carnival of sort with political parties sending in strong delegations.

Among the prominent figures present to pay their last respects were President Bola Tinubu, who led a strong APC delegation which includes state governors, lawmakers and cabinet members.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also sent a strong delegation led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal,

Chieftains of the ADC were also in attendance. They included the immediate past Governors of Kaduna and Rivers States, Nasir El’Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi.

Captains of industries like Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, also attended the burial.

Business Hallmark gathered that hotels within and outside Katsina were fully booked as dignitaries, including diplomats, corporate titans, military chiefs, and politicians, made up of allies and opponents, trooped into Katsina and neighbouring states for the burial.