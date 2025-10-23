Connect with us

Cover Story Headline Headlines Home Nation Politics

High expectations as Tinubu swears in new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan
Advertisement

Cover Story Energy Headline Headlines Nation

Marketers worsen economic hardship over hike in fuel, gas prices

Cover Story Headline Headlines Nation

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Cover Story Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation

Politicians turn Daura to carnival ground as ex-President Buhari's body is laid to rest 

Cover Story Economy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation Tourism

Boom in hospitality sector reaches unprecedented level,...as economy rebounds, Nigerians embrace lifestyle changes 

Business Cover Story Economy Headline Headlines Home Latest Nation

Okra: More than a missed call

Cover Story Economy Finance Headline Headlines Home

Banks’ customers groan over aggressive revenue push, petition CBN

Cover Story Headline Headlines Home Latest Politics

No Link between my remarks at Adoke's book launch and Fubara’s suspension –  Shettima

Cover Story Economy Energy Headline Headlines Home Nation

NNPCL mulls selling PH, Warri and Kaduna refineries,...says plants becoming more difficult to fix

Cover Story

High expectations as Tinubu swears in new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

Published

18 mins ago

on

Senate confirms Prof. Joash Amupitan as INEC chairman after three-hour grilling

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan, dressed in a white agbada and gold cap, arrived at the State House on Thursday morning and exchanged pleasantries with guests ahead of the ceremony.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) took the oath at 1:50 pm inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

While addressing the new INEC boss, Tinubu urged him to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system and enhance the institutional capacity of the commission.

The president said Amupitan must ensure the credibility of future polls by upholding fairness, professionalism and transparency.

Amupitan’s swearing-in came a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment following a screening exercise on October 16.

During his appearance before lawmakers, the 58-year-old law professor outlined plans to reform Nigeria’s electoral process, strengthen institutional independence and rebuild public confidence in INEC.

“We must conduct elections where even the loser will congratulate the winner and say, ‘You won fairly and well’. When that happens, voters’ confidence will naturally be restored”, Amupitan told senators during his confirmation hearing.

He also pledged to prioritise amendments to the Electoral Act, eliminate grey areas in election timelines and improve transparency in the conduct of polls.Advertisement

Advertisement

Amupitan also refuted claims of his alleged involvement in Tinubu’s legal team during the 2023 presidential election petition.

“I never appeared before the Presidential Election Tribunal or the Supreme Court for any of the parties,” he said, stressing his neutrality and independence.

Following his swearing-in, the new INEC chairman is expected to assume office immediately and begin the transition process at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He succeeds Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC chairman ended on October 7, 2025.

His appointment makes him the sixth substantive head of the commission since its establishment.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *