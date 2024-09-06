Emefiele battles to recover forfeited  $2.4m, Lagos, Delta assets

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has filed applications to challenge the forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government by the court.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a series of court orders forfeiting Emefiele’s funds and landed assets in Lagos and Delta states.

The latest of such forfeiture order was obtained by the EFCC on August 12, 2014, when Justice Akintayo Aluko ordered the interim forfeiture of $2.045m and several properties connected to Emefiele.

The judge granted the forfeiture order following an ex parte application argued by EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Among the properties temporarily forfeited were two duplexes at 17b Hakeem Odumosu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; an undeveloped land measuring 1919.592 sqm at Oyinkan Abayomi Drive (formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi; a bungalow at 65a Oyinkan Abayomi Drive; a four-bedroom duplex at 12a Probyn Road, Ikoyi.

Others included an industrial complex under construction on 22 plots of land in Agbor, Delta State; eight units of an apartment on 2457.60 sqm at 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi; and a duplex on 2217.87 sqm at 2a Bank Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The properties also include two share certificates of Queensdorf Global Fund Limited Trust, all linked to Emefiele.

Justice Aluko directed the EFCC to publish a forfeiture notice in a national newspaper within 14 days, to allow interested parties to come forward and explain why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

During hearing on Thursday, EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, confirmed compliance with the court’s orders, stating that the forfeiture notice was published on August 28, 2024, in The PUNCH Newspaper.

She also acknowledged receiving two applications from Emefiele’s counsel but said they were not yet ready for hearing.

She requested an adjournment to enable her respond to the applications.

In response, Emefiele’s counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN), who led A. Labi-Lawal, urged the court to prioritise his client’s interlocutory application, which seeks to halt further forfeiture proceedings.

“The law states that when such an application is filed, the issue of final forfeiture should be stated,” Ojo argued.

Ojo further informed the court that his client’s application, being an interlocutory one, must be heard and determined before any further proceedings.

However, he urged the court to adjourn to Monday, to hear his client’s application.

Similarly, Mr. Chibuzor Opara, representing the occupants of 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi, requested more time to file his clients’ processes, noting that he had not received all necessary court documents.

After taking submissions from all parties, Justice Deinde Dipeolu adjourned the case until September 12 for the hearing of all pending applications.

