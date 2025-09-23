Emefiele pleads for case dismissal over no-show by prosecution team

Godwin Emefiele, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, has asked an Abuja High Court to strike out the procurement fraud case against him following the absence of the prosecution at Tuesday’s hearing.

Emefiele is standing trial before Justice Hamza Muazu on a 20-count amended charge brought by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). He is accused of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy, conferring corrupt advantage, and obtaining money by false pretences while serving as CBN governor.

According to the charges, he allegedly awarded contracts worth ₦1.2 billion for vehicle supply to April 1616, a company linked to a CBN staff member, Sa’adatu Ramalan Yaro, between 2018 and 2022. He has denied all allegations.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), told the court that lead prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and his team failed to appear, despite the matter being fixed for continuation of trial. He argued that the excuse presented through a registrar—that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sought adjournment – was irregular since the case was filed by the AGF’s office, not the EFCC.

Burkaa insisted the absence of the prosecution was unjustifiable, noting that his client and legal team had travelled from Lagos for the proceedings, even though the government had earlier pushed for an accelerated hearing. He therefore urged the judge to foreclose the prosecution’s case.

Ruling on the request, Justice Muazu refused to dismiss the matter but cautioned the prosecution, granting them “one last opportunity” to appear. He adjourned the trial until October 22, warning that the court would not hesitate to take action should the prosecution default again.