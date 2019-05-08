Emir Sanusi targeted as Ganduje signs bill establishing new Kano emirates into law

In an apparent attempt to whittle down the influence of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday assented to the controversial bill establishing four additional emirates with first class emirs in the state.

The governor had earlier on Wednesday promised to sign the bill – allegedly presented by him through proxy – earlier passed by the State House of Assembly once it is forwarded to him for assent.

The newly established emirates are Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

According to the final amended copy of the law, Emir Sanusi was allocated Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa, Fagge, Gwale, Kumbotso and Ungogo Local Government Areas.

Bichi Emirate, the which is second in the hierarchy, has nine local government areas: Bichi, Bagwai, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, Tofa and Minjibir.

Third in the hierarchy, Rano Emirate, has 10 local government areas: Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Bebeji and Garun Malam.

Gaya Emirate also has 10 local government areas, including Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa, Gabasawa and Dawakin Kudu.

Karaye Emirate has eight local government areas under its control. They are: Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, Rimin Gado, Madobi, Kiru and Shanono.

According to the Section 4(2) of the amended law, the chairman of the council of traditional rulers shall be rotational.

“Chairman of the Council shall be rotational whom shall serve for a period of 2 Years; sequence of which is to be determined by the Governor,” the law provided.

The new law also confers right on ruling dynasty of Kano Emirate, the Dabo clan, to become emirs in both Kano and Bichi Emirates.

“Nothing in this section shall preclude any District Head of Dabo Clan or the Emir of Bichi also as Dabo Clan from any of the emirates to contest for the Emir of Kano in event of vacancy so long as he is an heir to the throne,” the law prescribed.