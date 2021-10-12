Bandits on Monday night attacked St. Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic-run major seminary situated in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom in the Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits reportedly invaded the school at about 8pm and began shooting sporadically, causing a pandemonium in the area.

Sources said the attack lasted for over an hour before local vigilantes engaged them drove them away.

The bandits, however succeeded in abducting some students, while a number of others sustained injuries.

More subsequently…