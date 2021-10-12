The General Manager, Board Secretary/Legal Adviser of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Innocent Gamboro Umar, has taken over as the Acting President of the prestigious Apapa Club.

Umar emerged as acting president of the club after his election as Vice President on October 1, 2021. Other newly elected officers include Emeka Ebinum (General Secretary); Ishola Olalekan (House Secretary); Seyi Akinboboye (Membership Secretary) and Abibo Georgewill (Maintenance Secretary).

Umar thanked members for the mandate given to his team, asking all members to rededicate themselves to the service of the Club.

“We are committed to upholding the enshrined spirit of the One Big Happy Family. In that way, we would thrive to grow the membership base of the club, upgrade facilities, pay workers contractors fees and salaries as at when due, pay for utilities as well as ensure of our club,” he said.

“We are indeed very lucky to serve in a period when the traffic gridlock in Apapa has eased off. We wish to appeal to each one of us, to recall our brothers and sisters who left the club because of the gridlock. We also want you to invite new members and encourage the family to use the club.

“We are also lucky that we have had great men and women who had served this club and we have records of their works upon which we shall draw from the wealth of their experience.”