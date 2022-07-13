APC paid me to support Tinubu, I'm doing my job - Portable to critics

Habeeb Okikiola, a rising controversial singer better known as Portable, has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid him to support Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate, ahead of the 2023 election.

Portable had earlier visited Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun state, during which he backed his re-election bid.

During his meeting with Oyetola in Osogbo, the state capital, he had endorsed Tinubu for president.

He also flaunted money believed to have been given to him by Oyetola in a now-viral video.

His action had elicited a chorus of condemnation on social media, with many Nigerians calling him out.

But in a follow-up video via his Instagram page, Portable hit back at his critics.

Portable claimed he was paid to support the ex-Lagos governor for president, adding that his critics should allow him to do his job.

