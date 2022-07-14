Khloe Kardashian, an American reality Tv personality, is set to welcome a second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, the baby will be born via surrogate and the timeline of the surrogate’s pregnancy shows Khloe and Tristan decided to have the baby before their most recent split over cheating.

Khloe and the 31-year-old NBA player, who have had a rocky on/off romance since 2016, are already parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

This news comes just seven months after Thompson admitted to fathering a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloe.