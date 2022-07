Controversial rising singer, Portable, has declared public support for the second term bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The musician had previously endorsed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Portable urged his fans in Osun to vote for the governor, who was sitting beside him.

Speaking in Yoruba, Portable said, “4+4, Akoi Oyetola, my father is here.”

The Osun governorship election holds on Saturday.