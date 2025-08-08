Osun CoS Akinleye urges residents to register as INEC begins  registration August 18

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares to commence voter registration ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has urged residents aged 18 and above to turn out in large numbers for the exercise.

According to INEC, the registration will officially kick off on August 18, 2025.

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday in Osogbo, Akinleye encouraged Osun residents who are yet to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that the PVC remains the only legal instrument for participating in the election and ensuring the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“In our collective journey towards building a better Osun State, it is vital that every eligible citizen actively participates in the democratic process,” he said.

He outlined the registration timetable as follows:

Online Voter Pre-Registration: Begins August 18, 2025

Physical/In-Person Registration: Begins August 25, 2025

Akinleye urged those who have never registered, lost their PVC, or need to update their details to do so within the stipulated period.

“This is your opportunity to take action and be part of shaping the future of our state and our nation. Let us unite to strengthen democracy and ensure the continuity of good governance and progressive leadership under His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he added.