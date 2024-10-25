Osun Governance and Flyover Bridges: Omigbodun goofed again, says Alimi

Hon. Kolapo Alimi, the Osun state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, has faulted recent statement credited to a former governorship candidate, Mr Goke Omigbodun, describing his assertion on governance priorities and flyover bridges as lacking in facts and a mere parroting of opposition talks.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commissioner who affirmed the rights of citizens to criticise their government, cautioned against deliberate spreading of fake news, assumptions on false data and insinuation arising from half truths.

“While it is not part of my mandate as the Honourable commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Osun state to join issue with a citizen or group of citizens over there political beliefs or comments no matter how belligerent,” he said.

“I however, for the first time want to draw the attention of the innocent public, especially the people that are not readily familiar with Osogbo, to a misleading publication by an otherwise respected commentator in Osun state, in person of Architect Goke Omigbodun. Let me reiterate that, I have great respect for our referred Architect Omigbodun but that will not deter me from averring his mind to any of the areas where I believe his position is at variance with the reality on ground as it is in the instant case. This is necessary to avoid a pattern of persistence in error.

“It is quite astonishing that, in an effort to discredit the building of flyovers by the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the former governorship candidate published a statement which were full of factual errors amidst underlying subtle jibes which are also based on false assumptions and disguised hatred for the current administration.

“Before I address his illogical declaration on flyovers at Osogbo, I will first address his wrong suggestions on what the state government should have done as governance sectoral priorities.

“First, he was wrong to have asserted that federal allocation inflow into Osun is five time fold compared to the time of previous government. This is a false statement not supported by frequently available data on allocations from the federation account that are available to the public. Aside parrotting opposition lies, the architect turned politician goofed.

“ While there is an increase in allocation , it is not up to two fold talk less of five fold . Additionally, the value of current allocations has largely depreciated due to current inflationary and national rate crisis. We had thought the writer would read publicly available allocation table to educate himself before putting that write up in place.

“Secondly, with false note on huge allocations, he pontificated that the government should have paid up all accumulated salary and pension debt. As the premise was not factual, the expectation of the state paying all debt would imply shutting down other sectoral demands. Only a bad administrator will adopt that approach. The phased payment was endorsed by labour and the debt are being liquidated in progression.

“His suggestion on agro investment was shocking not to say the least as he failed to acknowledge advances made by the Administration in the mechanisation of the agric sector. The commentator pretended as if he was not aware of recent tractor acquisition, first in the last 13 years ,ongoing agroprenueur programme, the cocoa and cashew initiative among others.

“In his fixation on flyovers, he overlooked massive road construction ongoing across the 30 local governments with some local government having as much as six kilometers,totalling almost 140 kilometer of roads already constructed. He pretended not to be aware of ongoing mass rehabilitation and upgrade of primary health centres with almost 100 completed out of almost 400.

“Quite strange that he nothing to say about ongoing courageous mining reform including the breakthrough by the state daring Segilola Gold operators. The Administration targeted spending on education, sports, tourism, science and tech, energy, transportation, commerce and industry are conscious decisions to transform the state economy.

“It is particularly shocking that Mr Omigbodun repeated his earlier false statement that the state is doing nothing on energy generation and distribution. For his information, the state has finalized the legal and policy frameworks to create a state electricity market system, a regulatory agency to license generators and distributors of electricity. My dear Architect, a legal framework is required before investors can venture into off-grid and mini grids power generation and distribution. And we have acted so well on those requirements.

“Above are just to correct misrepresentation and misinformation spewed out by the former candidate. If he had been abreast of news publications and broadcast on sectoral developments in Osun , he would probably not have submitted those out of date and largely uninformed suggestions. Or is the Architect removing the garb of a public commentator to that of an opposition activist.

“The more ludicrous side of the piece was his postulation that, a flyover is more needed at Olaiya junction than at Oke-fia. He contested that there are more traffic jams at Olaiya junction than at Oke-fia. This postulation coming from the Architect is strange and far from the truth. Let me remind him that, the traffic jams at Olaiya junction has been resolved by the Administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola by building four adjoining roads at Olaiya junction, leaving few vehicles to actually reach Olaiya junction, which are being controlled by the traffic lights.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the four roads are:

1.the adjoining road from Alekuwodo to Fakunle area that takes vehicles coming from Oke-fia/Alekuwodo axis directly to Fakunle area without getting to Olaiya junction;

2. The adjoining road from Asubiaro/Jaleyemi area to MDS area that takes vehicles coming from Jaleyemi to MDS directly to MDS without getting to Olaiya junction;

3. Adjoining road from MDS to Alekuwodo axis, that takes all vehicles coming from MDS to Alekuwodo axis without getting to Olaiya junction;

4.Adjoining road from Fakunle area to Jaleyemi area that takes vehicles vehicles coming from Ogoluwa/Fakunle area to Jaleyemi area without getting to Olaiya junction.

“I made bold to state that all the four adjoining roads have taken away the majority of the vehicles away from Olaiya junction, making any assertion of traffic jam at Olaiya junction a ruse.

“On the other hand, the reverse is the case about Oke-fia junction. There’s no adjoining roads that can take away any vehicles from Oke-fia junction, so all roads lead to Oke-fia junction, with the attendant traffic jams especially early in the morning and the evening time”

“For emphasis, let me take all the roads that lead to Oke-fia junction one after the other:

1.Lameco road: All vehicles coming from Lameco to Oke-fia usually encounter traffic jam starting from the front of the State High Court and it takes time before they maneuver their way to Oke-fia junction;

2. Dada Estate road: Vehicles coming from Dada Estate area usually start meeting the traffic jam around Customary Court area;

3. Dr Olu Alabi road: Vehicles coming from Olu Alabi/GRA road usually encounter traffic jams, starting from around the police pay office;

4.Old Garage/Rasco road: Vehicles coming from Old Garage usually encounter traffic jam, starting from the Rasco area;

5.Alekuwodo road: Vehicles coming from Alekuwodo going to Oke-fia usually encounter traffic jam from around the First bank.

“I repeat with emphasis and state that, vehicles from all the five major roads that meet at Oke-fia junction usually spend quality time from where they start experiencing traffic jam before they eventually get to Oke-fia junction.

“From the clear analysis above, it is crystal clear that, while there’s heavy traffic jam at Oke-fia junction, the traffic jam at Olaiya junction has been permanently resolved before the last administration built the fly over there.

“So, with greatest respect to my referred Architect Omigbodun, his assertion that, the necessity for the flyover at Olaiya junction is greater than that of Oke-fia is borne out by sentiment and is at variance with the facts on ground.

“Let no man misconstrue my position, a flyover at Olaiya junction is also desirable because of the future challenges, but it has to be a flyover that is properly designed to meet such future challenges”

“Mr Omigbodun and other critics need to know that this administration has solid team of policy experts who are crafting and delivering branch and root reform of state governance under Mr Governor. The big and small viewpoints are combined under a localisation framework for the realisation of the five point agenda

“In conclusion, let me state that while I still hold Architect Goke Omigbodun in high esteem. But on this issue, Architect Goke Omigbodun got it wrong again.”