Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has mourned Humphrey Nwosu, a former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), who died in Thursday.

Nwosu died on Thursday in a hospital in Virginia, United States at 83. He ailed from Ajali community, Orumba north LGA of Anambra state.

He was a professor of political science, and headed the electoral commission from 1989 to 1993. NEC is now known as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He oversaw the June 12, 1993 presidential election which is regarded as the freest and most credible in Nigeria’s history.

The election was presumably won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and was annulled by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, then military head of state.

Nwosu had gone on exile after the annulment.

In 2018, Nwosu said: “Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity.

“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best especially for a multi-ethnic nation like ours.

“It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.”

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said Nwosu was a “true democrat whose love for democracy was demonstrated in the way and manner he carried out his responsibilities as an electoral umpire between 1989 to 1993”.