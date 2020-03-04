By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Anambra State Council of Elders on Wednesday, held its inaugural meeting at the government lodge, Awka, the state capital to discuss issues of development and security in the state.

The meeting which was attended by individuals from different walks of life, including Chief Willie Obiano, governor of the state; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, Chairman of the Council and former secretary general of the Commonwealth, as well as Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, critically reviewed events in the state over the last five years.

Among others, the council reaffirmed its decision to support a candidate from Anambra South Senatorial zone to be the next governor of the state in 2022 in the interest of equity, while also getting briefing from the state’s commissioner of police on recent allegations of security breach in the state.

In a communique jointly signed by Chief Anyaoku who chaired the meeting, and Professor Solo Chukwudebelu, Secretary to the State Government, the council said it received the briefing from Governor Obiano through a documentary on the key achievements of his administration since March, 2014 and commended the administration’s scorecard.

“The Council was comprehensively briefed on the building of Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area. Members were satisfied with the pace of work, the choice of internationally reputable contractors in the construction and the 15-month deadline to deliver the airport and the business prospects of the airport. Members also expressed delight that the airport will be completed without a loan,” the communique read.

“The meeting received a presentation from the Chairman of the Anambra State Vision 2070 Committee, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo. The Council expressed support for the strategic plan to make the state attain the status of a fully developed entity within 50 years.

“The Council commended the state government’s effort to ensure that Anambra State remains one of the most secure states in the country, and in this respect applauded the work of the Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee set up by Governor Obiano since February, 2015. The Council was briefed by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and Director of State Security on recent media reports about purported security breaches.

“The Council reiterated its position on the rotation of the office of the Governor among the three senatorial zones in the state, and hence its expectation that the next Governor of the state will come from the Anambra South senatorial zone.”