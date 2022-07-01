Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in France.

Tinubu had on Monday, left the country for France.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, claimed that Wike, who came second at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries in Abuja in May, had visited Tinubu in France.

Igbokwe, who is a former spokesperson for the APC in Lagos State wrote, “While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju.

“Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see.”

Tinubu left Nigeria on Monday shortly after he held a closed-door meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wike, however, had disclosed on Tuesday that he was in Turkey, alongside his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, for a “much needed vacation.”

This is coming amid speculations that Wike may work against the PDP during the February 2023 presidential election, due to the fallout over the presidential primary of the party and the failure of the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, to pick the Rivers governor as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.