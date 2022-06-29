The governorship ambition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was on Tuesday rocked by the massive defection of party members, including his running mate and state party chairman.

Wale Ojo, the factional chairman of the PDP in the state, led other 10,000 members of the party to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state’s July 16 governorship election.

Ojo, who led the defecting members, said that they left the party to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in the state.

He spoke while he and other PDP members were being received by Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore in Osogbo.

“Joining the opposition PDP in Osun is like joining forces with wasters.

“Parties that have become serial failures are not worth following for anyone who is serious and driven by excellence.

“That is why we have come to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Gov. Oyetola,” Ojo said.

Also speaking, the running mate to Senator Adeleke in the 2018 governorship election, Mr Albert Adeogun, lauded the governor for bringing stability to the troubled political situation in the state.

“Today, we have come to align with the progressive party to contribute to the great work that is being done.

“We hail the governor, who in spite of the lean purse of the state has steadied the sinking ship”, he said .

While receiving the defectors, Omisore, commended them for taking the right decision to join the development train of the progressive government in the State.

The APC National Secretary, who described their defection as noble and thoughtful, said they were back into the family that provides an atmosphere of equality and justice.

“We have received you wholeheartedly and welcomed you into an atmosphere of equality and justice.

“We invite you to join hands with us and let us work together for the development of our beloved Osun and our nation.”

Also, Governor Oyetola commended the new members for taking a bold and decisive step to enhance their political relevance in the state.

“I congratulate our friends and brothers who have made a critical decision for their political careers and fortunes.

“You have come at the right time and you have nothing to fear.

“You are already members, there will be no discrimination whatsoever.

“Senator Omisore is a testimony that our party values people of substance and gives a fair chance to all,” the governor said.