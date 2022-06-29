The number of active internet subscriptions in Nigeria rose quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) by 2.7 per cent to 145.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), from 141.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4’21).

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its ‘Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information’ for Q1’22, stating that the number of active voice subscribers also rose QoQ by 2.09 per cent to 199.5 million in Q1’22 from 195.4 million in Q4’21.

The report showed that Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers and active internet subscriptions in Q1’22 with 24.2 million and 17.8 million respectively.

“In Q1’22, a total of 199.5 million active voice subscribers were recorded compared to 192.4 million in Q1’21. This represents a 3.71 per cent rise in voice subscriptions Year-on-Year (YoY).

“On a QoQ basis, growth stood at 2.09 per cent. Similarly, a total of 145.8 million active internet subscribers were recorded in Q1’22 compared to 144.9 million in Q1’21.

“This represents a 0.62 per cent increase in active internet subscriptions YoY.

“On state analysis, Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 2022 with 24.2 million, followed by Kano with 11.6 million and Ogun with 11.5 million, while Bayelsa had the least with 1.45 million, followed by Ekiti with 1.78 million.

“Again, Lagos State stood top for active internet subscriptions recorded at 17.8 million, followed by Ogun with 8.53 million and Kano with 8.36 million”, the NBS stated.