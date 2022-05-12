The Sokoto State police command says it has arrested suspects in connection with the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state over alleged blasphemy.

Ms Deborah was stoned to death and set ablaze by an irate mob in the afternoon hours of Thursday after she was accused of passing uncomplimentary remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The incident, which was captured in a video, has continued to generate national outrage.

Giving an update on the development, the Sokoto police spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said two of Deborah’s attackers have been arrested, while others are being traced.

“At about 0900hrs, a distress call was received from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, stating that students were rioting over one female student named Deborah Samuel, a level two student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW). students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building,” the police spokesman said.

“The students banded together with miscreants and barricaded the Sokoto/Jega road.

“Upon receiving the information, the DC Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed.

“The school has been closed down by the school authority, and policemen were deployed to give tight security coverage.

“The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Kamaldeen kola Okunlola fdc,mnim is appealing to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control. Meanwhile, the suspects in the viral video on Twitter were spotted and will be nailed soon.”