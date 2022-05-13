Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential hopeful, has hurriedly deleted a post he made on Facebook and Twitter condemning the brutal murder and setting ablaze of a Christian girl, Deborah Samuel, by an Islamic mob in Sokoto on Thursday.

Atiku, who is running for president under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, removed the post after coming under a barrage of threats from fanatics of northern origin who asked him to forget his 2023 presidential ambition.

Deborah was stoned to death and later set ablaze by the mob, as captured in a viral video.

Condemning the act in the post, Atiku had said, “There can not be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice,” Mr Atiku said. “My condolences to her family and friends.”

Mr Atiku’s posts around 10:20 p.m. Thursday were deleted less than an hour later, amid attacks on him by Islamic fanatics.

Samuel was murdered at Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday morning for allegedly posting comments that blasphemed Prophet Mohammed. The violence has elicited widespread uproar and condemnation, with Catholic priest Matthew Kukah and Sultan of Sokoto calling on authorities to immediately bring the killers to book.