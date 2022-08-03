Tambuwal receives report on crisis over Deborah Samuel's murder

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State has received the report of a committee set up by the Sokoto government to investigate the May 12 unrest at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) following the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy.

The governor, after receiving the report and noted the recommendations, as well heard from various stakeholders and leaders on the need to reopen the college, said his administration will look into the possibility of doing so.

The governor also directed the Governing Council of the College to convene a meeting with a view to reopening the school soonest, while assuring the people that the government will implement the recommendations of the committee. He said doing so will prevent a recurrence, not only in affected college, but in all tertiary institutions in the state.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Muhammad Bello, also appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a common ground towards ending the prolonged strike.

“No issues are beyond resolution. We must, in the interest of our children and our country, find a common ground. There is give and take in negotiations, hence ASUU and the Federal Government should shift positions and accommodate each other so that students can return to school.”