A female student identified simply as Deborah, has been stoned to death and set ablaze in Sokoto State, North West Nigeria, for allegedly criticising Prophet Mohammed.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Wamako was accused of passing uncomplimentary remarks about the Prophet, witnesses said.

Following immediate threats to her safety, she was immediately evacuated to the security post of the school, according to a student who witnessed the development, but the mob pursued her to the security post and overpowered the personnel there.

A video has already circulated online showing how the student was set alight.

Sokoto police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar declined comments about the incident.

Authorities have issued a statement announcing immediate closure of the school over the fracas that broke out following Ms Deborah’s murder