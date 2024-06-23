Retired army general Udokwere killed in his Abuja home

Gunmen suspected have killed Brig Gen. Harold Udokwere (rtd) during an attack in his Abuja home in the early hours of Saturday, June 22nd 2024.

The gunmen, it was gathered, stormed his house located at No 1 Sanga Street Sunshine homes by Kabusa Junction at Lokogoma Abuja at about 3am and demanded for jewellery money and other valuables, before subsequently firing gunshots.

Estate sources said the robbers also injured one of the guards during the attack.

Brigadier Gen Udokwere, they said, was taken to the National Hospital Abuja where he was confirmed Dead.

Confirming the attack, SP Josephine Adeh, FCT police command spokesperson, noted that the armed robbery attack “resulted in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh assured the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirms the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”

