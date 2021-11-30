By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Elende of Eko- Ende, in Ifelodun local government of Osun state, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rauf Olaniyan Ajiboye has extolled the giant strides of governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the last three years of his administration in the state, just as he described the governor as salient achiever.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by the monarch, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According the monarch, Oyetola has written his name in gold for being the people’s governor whose priority is to cater for the well-being of his citizens.

Oba Olaniyan applauded the efforts put in place by the governor to promptly pay salaries and pension arrears of workers and the retirees in the state, adding that this in no small measure has added to the growth of the state’s economy

He commended the peaceful manner the governor has used to settle any communal dispute in the state, saying it has helped the traditional rulers in having peaceful coexistence in their various domain.

He urged the governor to continued paving way for peace and development in the state, also urging the people of the state to continued rally support for the present administration in the state so as to have more development at our door step.