There was no Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor, among other candidates faced off at the Osun governorship election debate on Wednesday.

Oyetola, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord party’s Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Labour Party’s, Hon. Lasun Yusuf and SDP’s Goke Omigbodun, took turns to talk about their plans for the state in the next four years in the debate organised by Arise television.

The four debators highlighted their resume and told the audience the reason they should be elected.

The aspirants also took their turn to talk about their plans and how to address some peculiar challenges confronting the state.

Osun electorate will be proceeding to the polls to elect the next governor of the state in an election slated for July 16th.

It is unclear why the PDP candidate didn’t participate in the debate.

Olawale Rasheed, the secretary, media sub committee of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, could not be reached for comments.