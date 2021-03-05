By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The reinstated chairman of People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Osun State, Hon. Sunday Bisi has said unity remained the only bedrock for the party to win the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The party chairman stated this shortly after the Apeal Court sitting in Akure declared declared him as the authentic party chairman in the state.

According to him, ” it’s the high time we”Rise And Unite For The Salvation Of Osun State”

Bisi who enjoined the good people of Osun State to set aside all differences and rise to rescue the state that has been pushed to the brink of insolvency said, the success can only be achieved through unity.

He called on leaders and members of the party in particular to see the appeal court judgement as a challenge to all in the party to live up to expectations of the people of Osun State as the only hope of returning sucor and sanity to the state.

The Appeal Court in Akure had on Friday set aside the order of a state high court in Osun State and affirmed Sunday Bisi as chairman of the party in the state, dismissing all grounds of objections by the erstwhile chairman, Soji Adagunodo.

“I appeal to our leaders across the state to stand and be counted at this time to mend fences without delay to put the party in good stead for the onerous task of rescuing our dear state from the uncompromising carnivores devouring the state into carcass” Bisi said.

The chairman also promised to double his efforts in reconciling all interests in the party for the sake of lasting peace and tranquility in the party.