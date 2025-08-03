Birthday Anniversary: Akinleye hails Osun PDP Chair, Sunday Bisi

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, has congratulated the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as an exceptional leader whose commitment to the progress of the state and the party is both admirable and inspiring.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye commended Hon. Bisi for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the development of Osun State, noting that his contributions have significantly strengthened the PDP’s influence and governance capacity across the state.

He lauded Bisi’s resilience in galvanising the party despite numerous challenges, describing him as a true democrat and a passionate advocate for the people.

“On this special day, I join countless well-wishers in celebrating an exceptional leader, Hon. Sunday Bisi. Your unwavering dedication to the growth of our great party and the progress of Osun State stands as a beacon of inspiration to many. You have demonstrated true leadership marked by vision, wisdom, and an unshakable commitment to service.

“Your tireless efforts in guiding our party with purpose and strength have not gone unnoticed. You have not only advanced the PDP in Osun State but have also earned the respect and admiration of party faithful and the general public alike.

“As you mark another year of life and achievement, may you be blessed with abundant joy, excellent health, and continued success. May this new year bring even greater milestones and fresh inspiration as you continue to serve with honour and distinction,” the message read.