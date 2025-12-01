Osun PDP suspends guber primary over national crisis, says Adeleke may dump party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has formally suspended its governorship primary, citing the unresolved leadership crisis at the national level and warning that Governor Ademola Adeleke may pull out of the 2026 race if the crisis persists without an INEC-backed resolution.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Monday, the state chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi, said the primary, earlier fixed for December 2, could no longer proceed because the ongoing suspensions and counter-suspensions of key national officers had thrown the nomination process into disarray.

According to him, the officials embroiled in the crisis are central to supervising congresses and forwarding the names of candidates to INEC – making the conduct of a valid primary impossible under the present circumstance.

“In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled,” Bisi declared.

He reaffirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke is the sole aspirant who purchased, submitted, and was duly screened for the governorship ticket, but said the governor is becoming increasingly reluctant to continue the process amid the leadership uncertainty.

“Because of the crisis rocking the national leadership of our party, the information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may not, any longer, be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognised by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline,” he said.

The chairman noted that the turmoil had already prevented the party from holding its ward congresses of November 24 and the local government congresses slated for November 29, both of which should have produced delegates for the aborted primary.

He added that many of the contentious issues have now found their way into courts across the country, further complicating the process.

Reiterating Adeleke’s full compliance with the PDP’s timetable, Bisi confirmed that the governor completed all requirements, including purchase and submission of forms between October 13 and 25 and appearing before the screening panel on October 30, where he was cleared without reservations.

Bisi maintained that the conduct of primaries ultimately lies with the PDP national secretariat once its leadership challenge is resolved. He assured that the Osun chapter will continue to update the public as the situation evolves.

He said both the state and national leadership remain committed to securing a lawful, timely resolution to avoid jeopardising the PDP’s prospects in the 2026 Osun governorship election.