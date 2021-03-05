By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Pensioners under the contributory pension scheme in Osun State, have urged governor Adegboyega Oyetola to further address the plight of the pensioners under the scheme by increasing the monthly payment to N2billion to cushion their hardship .

The chairman of the scheme in the state, Comrade Olusesan Adegboye made the appeal while exchanging views with newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

According to him, the money released so far by the government have only catered for some section of the pensioners under the said scheme while the old pensioners were left unattended to.

“As we are speaking now the primary school pensioners have been paying up to April 2016 you can imagine 2016 to this time and people are retiring every month and people are dying,” he said.

“The civil secondary and the parastatals are just being paid till June 2017. This is 2021 how do we go about this?”

Adegboye said although the present government under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola has tried in alleviating the suffering of the pensioners, most especially the contributory pensioners unlike the last regime, but like Oliver twist they were asking for more.

Adegboye noted that the Oyetola administration has since November 2018, has paid N3.3 billion out of the arears of salary that his precessor accumulated, adding that it would be pleasant if he could jack up the monthly payment to N2billion.

He thanked the governor for putting into consideration, the welfare of the pensioners in the state, but urged him to double his efforts in making life meaningful for the old people.

Adegboye also appealed to the pensioners in the state to take things easy and take good care of themselves in order to live long, saying the soul that is alive will lay claim to his or her entitlements .