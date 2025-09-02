Osun PDP urges calm over Ife crisis, summons stakeholders

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed for calm among stakeholders in the Ife Federal Constituency following a reported vote of no confidence passed on some party leaders.

State chairman of the party, Hon. Sunday Bisi, made the appeal in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Bisi described the PDP as a big family with established mechanisms for resolving internal disputes and urged all parties to embrace dialogue.

“The attention of the Osun State Chapter of the PDP has been drawn to a communiqué issued by some stakeholders in Ife Federal Constituency on Monday, September 1, wherein a vote of no confidence was purportedly passed on highly respected leaders of our great party,” the statement read.

The party directed members and stakeholders to suspend any further actions capable of escalating the situation and to maintain the status quo.

It reaffirmed respect for key party leaders, including the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, and Prof. Wale Oladipo, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, describing them as “critical pillars” of the party.

“All grievances must be channelled strictly through the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party, not through unilateral pronouncements or public declarations,” the statement added.

The party warned that actions undermining its authority or flouting its rules would not be tolerated.

Bisi disclosed that the state leadership has summoned all concerned stakeholders to a meeting aimed at resolving the crisis, urging all parties to “sheath their swords and embrace peace in the spirit of unity and discipline.”