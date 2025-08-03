Afolabi eulogises Osun PDP chair Sunday Bisi on birthday anniversary

The Executive Chairman of Ede South Local Government Area, Hon. Lukman Afolabi (popularly known as Abere Soose), has felicitated with the Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a goodwill message on Saturday, Afolabi described Bisi as a dedicated party leader and a symbol of loyalty, discipline, and progressive leadership whose contributions have significantly shaped the fortunes of the PDP in Osun State.

“I join your family, political associates, party members, and numerous well-wishers in celebrating you today,” Afolabi said.

“Your unwavering commitment to the growth and stability of the PDP in Osun is commendable. You are a quintessential politician whose leadership has been pivotal to our party’s enduring strength and electoral success.”

He added: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Ede South, I wish you a joyful birthday and pray that Almighty God continues to bless, guide, and protect you. May He grant you greater wisdom and grace as you lead with courage and clarity of purpose.”

Afolabi concluded by reaffirming his support and appreciation for Bisi’s leadership, describing him as a pillar of unity and direction within the party.

“You are deeply respected and celebrated. Happy birthday, Chairman!” he said.