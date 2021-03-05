Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, decorated newly appointed Service Chiefs, charging them to identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications and work with them to secure Nigeria.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff were decorated by the president on Friday.

“I have charged the new Service Chiefs to keep in mind that the nation is looking to them for rapid relief. They must identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications, and work with them to secure this country,” President Buhari said.

“As I assured at our last security meeting, I have taken responsibility as C-in-C for them to go out into the fields and every part of the country, to ensure peace and security. I have accepted responsibility for all actions taken in fulfillment of the mandate to secure Nigeria,” he added