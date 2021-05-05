Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Enugu Catholic priest said to be missing, has reportedly appeared.

Tension had risen in Enugu over his whereabouts on Wednesday.

Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), had last week, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached over the his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

His call did not, however, go down well with the Buhari government. Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, released a statement afterwards accusing the priest of moving against the president because he could not get contracts.

It emerged on Wednesday that Mbaka’s whereabouts were unknown, as he was said to be last seen on Tuesday, sparking protests in Enugu.

The development created tension in Enugu, with youths giving the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to produce Mbaka.

Many of them alleged that the priest, who is widely popular in the East, was either picked up by security operatives or gunmen.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has, however, denied it arresting the priest.

DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, told The Nation on Wednesday, that the cleric was not in its custody.

“This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please,” he said.

