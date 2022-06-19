Mbaka’s followers protest in Enugu over ban on Adoration Ministry

Followers of Ejike Mbaka, a fiery Catholic priest based in Enugu on Sunday, took to the streets to protest the ban on the Adoration Ministry where the priest is the spiritual leader.

The Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga, had on Friday banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The decision followed the priest’s outburst against a former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The priest had on Wednesday at his Adoration Ground, declared that Obi would never be the president of Nigeria because he is a stingy man, adding that the politician is cursed.

The remarks generated widespread criticisms from varrious quarters but the priest apologized, saying his intention was not to malign Obi.

However, despite the apology, Bishop Onaga prohibited Catholic faithful from attending Adoration Ministry programmes until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese was concluded.

The head of the Catholic Church in Enugu explained that the decision was based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry were not consistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Angered by the ban, Mbaka’s followers gathered on Sunday morning at the Adoration ground and started a massive protest against Bishop Onaga’s directive.

They chanted anti-Bishop Onaga songs, calling the Bishop unprintable names and queried his authority for clamping down on Mbaka’s Ministry.