The All Progressive Congress (APC) has threatened to “expose” and report to the Pope, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, over his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mbaka had during a sermon on Wednesday, asked Buhari to resign over his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

But responding to the Catholic clergy in a statement on Thursday, Yekini Nabena, deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, said is threatening the government of Buhari.

The APC scribe said if the priest continues to “cause disaffection” for the government, he will report him to Pope Francis, world leader of the Catholic Church.

Nabena said Mbaka is supposed to use “all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people”.

“One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority,” he said.

“That’s why he paid his tax. We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with.

“If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly.

“Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.”

He asked the priest to emulate Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who “prays and fasts” to avert crisis in the country.