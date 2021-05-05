The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested 80-year-old Mary Adebayo and Funmilayo, her 19-year-old granddaughter, for allegedly selling cocaine and other illicit drugs in Akure, Ondo State capital.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi who announced the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, said following intelligence-based raids on their location on May 2, the suspects were arrested with over 149kg of illicit drugs in their possession.

“The grandma and granddaughter were arrested at 6:30am on Sunday at Ayeyemi street, Akure south local government area during a raid,” he said.

“The following were recovered from them: Skuchies – 149kg, cocaine – 11grammes, methamphetamine – 17grammes, heroin – 3grammes, cannabis sativa – 4.914kg, swinol – 8grammes, and tramadol – 49grammes. Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle.”

Babafemi said as a result of the arrest, Mohammad Marwa, NDLEA chairman, has directed Callys Alumona, the Ondo commander, to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel who are now on the run.

Another lady was also said to have been arrested with illicit drugs in her possession in Ondo state.

“On the same date, at about 1:30pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care street in Akure south LGA led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Matthew from whom 33 kilogrammes of skuchies were recovered,” the statement reads.

“Following her preliminary interrogation, a follow-up of operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Blessing Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure south LGA. Recovered from her include: skuchies – 3kg and cannabis – 7grammes.”

Meanwhile, in Adamawa, 58-year-old Victor Chinedu Anwanya and 47-year-old Femi Abiodun were reportedly arrested on May 3 with 80 blocks of cannabis weighing 76kg in their possession.

“Also recovered from them was a fake police warrant card bearing the name of Chinedu Anwanya with the rank of DSP,” he added.

Babafemi said Marwa commended officers of the agency in Ondo and Adamawa for their commitment to work, and urged them to improve on their efforts towards fighting drug criminality in Nigeria.