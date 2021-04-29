OBINNA EZUGWU

Fiery Catholic clergy and the presiding priest of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

Mbaka who spoke on Wednesday, during his adoration, noted that the president has failed Nigerians, and should therefore resign honourably or be impeached by the National Assembly.

Mbaka noted that if Nigeria were a civilized country, Buhari would have since tendered his resignation.

Mbaka said, “God will ask Nigerians, why are you crying? We are crying because our leaders have failed us woefully. I tell you, if it were in a civilised country, by now, Buhari would have resigned. Quote me anywhere, by now, with what is happening, President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

“We are crying because we don’t have a shepherd. All those that will fight what I am saying now, will eventually suffer the rot. If you can’t do it, it’s either you resign or you will be changed. It’s either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached. I know that this statement, many people will begin to fight it. Mbaka, did you not pray for Buhari? Did Samuel not anoint Saul? What are you talking about? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him. Nigerians trusted him because of what he had done in the past. But now, how can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down and not make any comment?”

The Enugu based Catholic priest went on to praise the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, noting that he has courageously stood up for his people.

“Till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is, I have never seen him face-to-face. But I want to tell you something, wherever he is, may God bless him. Because when somebody rises up to say my people are being maltreated, is it a crime? May God bless his courage,” he said.

“What is happening is nerve breaking. It is mind blowing. Can our security agencies and our leaders tell us how many children have been kidnapped; how many school children have been kidnapped and have died under one week? Students are being kidnapped from the universities and there is a leadership.

“No, it’s either they are involved, and they should stop it or what is happening will stop them. So, Buhari and Hope (Uzodinma) and Co who will want to fight, remember there was a time God asked me to support you people. Now, God has asked me to withdraw and prophesy against you.”