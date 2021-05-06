The Catholic Diocese of Enugu, has suspended the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka from church activities for one month following his row with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The fiery preacher was asked to proceed on suspension with effect from May 3 after being summoned by Callistus Valentine Onaga, the diocesan bishop.

Onaga called Mbaka in following his lashing out at Buhari on last week.

Mbaka had asked Buhari to resign or be impeached over his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country, a call which sparked a row between him and the presidency.

On Wednesday, it was reported that he was missing, sparking protests from his followers in Enugu. He, however, later resurfaced and called for calm.