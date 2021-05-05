The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said about 22,000 Nigerian children get infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) annually.

UNICEF’s chief of management for results, Claes Johansson, who made the disclosure, noted that about two-thirds of the infected children do not get treatment.

Johansson who spoke on Tuesday at the national dialogue meeting for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV in Nigeria, described the meeting as a crucial one for Nigeria to discuss ways of eliminating vertical transmission of HIV, also known as mother-to-child transmission.

He said, “We are working within a framework to map out a strategy that we will work with for the next five years along with Nigeria.

“Ending the vertical transmission of HIV/AIDS is one of the key actions that will also help end pandemics, which is what the global world is looking forward to.

“However, we have so much to do and a long way to go, especially with mother-to-child-transmission taking about 32% and one out of seven being infected on a monthly basis is a Nigerian with about 22,000 infected yearly.

“This is a situation that is simply not acceptable and for all these children who get infected, about two-third of them do not get treatment.

“So, we in the global community want the Nigerian government to tell us what their sustainable strategic plans are and what they need to eliminate vertical transmission. The UN and its affiliated agencies and bodies are always willing to help Nigeria put an end to PMTCT.

“Let us know your priorities so that we can assist and help map out strong, sustainable ways to eliminating vertical transmission.”