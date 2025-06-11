Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Teachers’ Recruitment: Abia govt announces date for final upload of acceptance letters, others
Teachers’ Recruitment: Abia govt announces date for final upload of acceptance letters, others

Published

6 hours ago

on

Published 6 hours ago

The Government of Abia State has announced a final two-week window for successful applicants in the 2025 Teachers’ Recruitment Exercise to upload their Acceptance Letters and Medical Reports, or risk forfeiting their appointments.

In a release signed by the Chairperson of the Recruitment Committee, Dr. Uzomaka Amah-Mbah, the online submission window opened Wednesday, June 5, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The announcement affects all candidates who have printed their official Offer of Appointment letters.

The statement also stated that all applicants are required to: Upload their Acceptance Letter and Medical Report to the recruitment portal, Re-upload all academic certificates as part of the final verification process, and Update their Local Government Area (LGA) of residence and current residential address.

The government also stressed that the portal will not be reopened after the deadline, and any candidate who fails to complete the process within the specified period will be deemed to have rejected the offer.

Also, those who previously submitted hard copies of their documents to the State Education Management Board (SEMB) or the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) are mandated to retrieve them and upload online, as physical submissions are no longer accepted.

The Committee warned that all submitted medical reports will be verified, and any falsification will lead to immediate disqualification.

Similarly, upon successful submission, candidates will receive digital notifications of their official appointment and deployment letters, which will also be made available online via the Ministry’s portal.

Recall that the 2025 teachers’ recruitment drive is an initiative of the Abia State Government to address the paucity of qualified teachers in the public education sector.

The statement further directed Applicants to the official recruitment portal hosted on the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education website: www.mobse-abiastategov.ng

