11 CBT centres, registrants to face sanction over fingerprint infringements – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has come up with tough penalties for 11 Computer‑Based Test (CBT) centres and their registrants involved in fingerprint irregularities during registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this after a brainstorming session with some critical stakeholders following a meeting with the affected CBT centres and registrants on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stated that the measures, which still require the approval of Education Minister, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, are intended to protect the integrity of the examination process.

“The leadership of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board with some critical stakeholders here recommended that any registrant who registered more than 50 candidates (with infractions) should be dismissed from participating in any activities of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

“And what that means is that such a person will not participate in any UTME exercise, will not be registered for the UTME even as a student, and will not be allowed to participate in any of the sister examinations, be it WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, and this is to be for three years.

“The suspension is to stay for three years. After three years, the Board will revisit it and look at the issue. If the registrant has shown any remorse, such a suspension could be lifted.

“And others who have registered less than 50 will be warned and they will be required to write a letter of apology to the Board after issuing a bond, indicating that they will not be involved in such a thing again.

“Then for CBT centres, all CBT centres involved are to be warned and then asked to sign a bond. And beside the bond, they will also be required to give evidence of training of their registrants.

“And that training should be anchored by any of the federal universities within their vicinity. That training should be anchored by the appropriate department of the university within their vicinity,” Oloyede said through JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who read out the recommendations.”

Shedding more light on the recommendations, Oloyede said the Board will not entertain any infraction from the affected centres in the future despite their claim of ignorance, hence, the need for them to undergo necessary training in federal universities closest to them before they can be re-engaged by JAMB.

“We will not allow any of these centres to do anything with us until they bring a certificate, a letter from a federal institution closest to that centre that their staff had been trained on ethical standards.

“But for the centres, those that are owned by the federal government, the reports will be made to the authorities that this is what your agency did,” Oloyede said.

Earlier, most of the affected registrants and some CBT operators who confessed engaging in candidate’s finger contribution during the registration process, hinged the act on ignorance or the need to get more people registered in their centres, even as many broke down in tears and pleaded for leniency.

One of the stakeholders at the meeting and former Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said the actions of the affected registrants warrant prosecution and possible jail term, but appealed to JAMB to forgive and make them sign undertaking not to engage in such infraction in the future.

Earlier, an official of Jicoras CBT Centre, Bashir Gumel, said the centre has already commenced an internal probe on the involvement of its registrants, saying the outcome will be forwarded to JAMB.