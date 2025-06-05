No fewer than128 Community Health Extension Workers(CHEW & JCHEW) graduates of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa have been inducted into the Board of Registered Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria(CHPRBN).

The event held at the College’s school hall not only honored academic achievement but also showcased the institution’s dedication to equipping students with the skills required to thrive in an interconnected world.

The ceremony highlighted OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa’s commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically proficient but also adept in leadership, innovation, and problem-solving—qualities essential for success.

Speaking at the ceremony, Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem urged the students not to rest on the feat they have just achieved in the field of Community Health Work, while charging them to see the achievement as a foundation for greater things to come.

Dr Raheem used the occasion to announce that steps are already being taken towards changing the nomenclature of the school from the College of Health Technology to a Polytechnic of Health and Management Science.

He then called on all stakeholders including eminent sons and daughters of Ijesaland both far and near to join hands in the growth and development of the citadel of learning for the benefit of all.

Administering the oath on the new inductees, Registrar, Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria, Dr Bashir Idris(Lifidin Jama’a) charged them to continue to make the board proud wherever they find themselves in the world.

The Registrar who was represented by the Southwest Zonal Technical Officer for the board, Mr Abayomi Great explained that this year’s induction is unique because It comes at a pivotal moment when CHPRBN is undergoing a bold transformative evolution.

Advertisement

While congratulating the inductees, he explained that it is the beginning of a noble journey of service, sacrifice, and professional responsibility, urging them to see their certificate as not a mere license but a call to ethical service.

He urged the inductees to uphold the highest standards of community health practice, act with integrity, compassion and professional decorum, stressing that they are now custodians of public trust who should wear their uniforms with dignity and serve with commitment.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Osun Chapter of Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, Dr Wale Adedapo called for the empowerment of CHPs and sustainable PHC for national development.

Dr Adedapo who is also the Chairman of HLAs in Osun State while congratulating the inductees charged to work with the mindset that an healthy population is the backbone of any nation’s socio economic development.

Delivering the induction lecture at the event, the Principal and Coordinator of Community Health Officers Programme, School of Community Health at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Mrs Teniola Oluwatosin Anuolwapo described Community Health as the backbone of Primary Health Care system.

She explained further that Community Health Practitioners are polyvalent frontline health workers who have remained the core Primary Health Care Workers in Nigeria and deals directly with the communities to provide essential health care service.

Mrs Teniola explained further that they are uniquely trained to address social determinants of health, promote community mobilization, build trust, foster integration of other sectors and community engagement.

While calling for more training, the health expert urged for modernizing the curriculum of training to include digital literacy and provide access to digital and technological electronic mobile tools and platforms to enhance data collection, improve diagnosis, service delivery, communication and patients follow ups.

In her address, the Head of Department, Mrs Joyce Folasade Adebayo congratulated the students for their commitment and resilience to achieve their success just as she expressed gratitude to the school management for the support towards the department.

Advertisement

The ceremony also witnessed the induction for Community Health Extension Workers who graduated from Seventh Day Adeventist College of Health Technology, Ile-Ife, Adonis American College of Health Technology, Esa-Oke as well as Interlink College of Health Technology, Ijebu-Jesa.